As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $453,201; Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 13,466 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 22,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.48M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $293.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,779 shares to 14,897 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,206 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares to 342,669 shares, valued at $72.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

