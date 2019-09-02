As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Position by $1.20 Million; First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Share Price Rose While Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 19,932 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 24,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.80 million, down from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $887.67 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.71M for 10.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.