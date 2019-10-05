As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Caprock Group Has Trimmed Stake by $405,756; Ami Asset Management Raised Its Icu Medical (ICUI) Position by $4.24 Million

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 16,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 69,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 52,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 110,783 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

