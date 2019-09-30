As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Decreased Position by $376,300; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Umb Bank N A Lifted Holding

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 11,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 77,638 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 65,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.64 million shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.19% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 40,995 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,417 shares. Ci Invs invested in 2.36M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc reported 31,635 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt holds 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 22,110 shares. Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Welch Forbes Lc holds 14,065 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 458,357 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3.41 million shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,468 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davy Asset Management Limited owns 1.44% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 82,990 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fin Advantage, Maryland-based fund reported 415 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Advsrs has invested 1.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 40,248 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prudential Pcl reported 6,793 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 114,648 shares. Serv has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.56% or 25,000 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc holds 0.06% or 5,228 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.07% or 22,660 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 0.07% or 6,132 shares. Westpac owns 90,548 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 132,852 shares. Fil reported 118 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 26,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 203,427 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.