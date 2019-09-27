As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Stake in General Mills (GIS)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 50.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 14,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 3.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 180.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 692,817 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,297 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dodge & Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,200 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs & Power has invested 1.51% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Heritage Wealth holds 1,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hemenway Communication Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,885 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). St Germain D J Com holds 307,565 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 12,201 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.14% or 65,821 shares. 29,210 were accumulated by Peoples Services Corporation. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 85,398 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,088 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 5,818 were reported by Capital Int Inc Ca.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.29 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Spdr (XLV) by 4,795 shares to 15,919 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).