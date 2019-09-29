As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Decreased Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Guild Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $860,130

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Doesnâ€™t Look like ACB Stock Is Going Anywhere This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Tn owns 7,501 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Inc invested in 11,345 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hexavest Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners accumulated 158,873 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,992 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 307 shares. 92,407 are held by Strategic Svcs. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance Company has invested 0.66% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt accumulated 673,508 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Morgan Stanley reported 10.21 million shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv reported 1.95M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 2.64M shares. Fmr Limited owns 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20.73M shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited reported 47,571 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0.62% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Lc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 161,280 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 31,621 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,334 shares. First Natl Bancorp Co Of Newtown owns 95,287 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated invested in 92,530 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 18,775 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has 21,679 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com reported 2.13 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.51% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 800 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stevens Limited Partnership accumulated 1.22% or 478,928 shares.