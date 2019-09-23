As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Stake by $376,300; Bronson Point Management Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 6.70M shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54 million shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Cap reported 72,375 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 4,145 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 2.24 million shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc reported 100 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 625,778 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,136 shares. 11,840 are owned by Dodge & Cox. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York holds 42,973 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 9.17M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 72,200 shares. 67,081 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.12% or 346,729 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fmr Limited Company invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 8,075 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 12,375 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 1,641 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 51.54 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 89,238 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 55,103 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 2.45 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 23,767 shares. Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 0.02% or 181,244 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 53,869 are held by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 520,647 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 21.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.