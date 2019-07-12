As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Essex Financial Services Trimmed by $435,904 Its Holding; Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Boosted Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $305,235 as Share Price Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 14,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 2.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 1.99 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $807.67 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

