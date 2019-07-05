As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed Position by $299.57 Million; 3M Co. (MMM) Holder Cullen Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.02 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.32 million, up from 290,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.24. About 719,938 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 6,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.73 million, down from 14,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 1.03 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17,520 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $36.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN) by 21,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,470 shares, and cut its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 16,065 shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

