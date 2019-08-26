As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed by $15.62 Million Its Holding; Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined While Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $21.72 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 318,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 305,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 624,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,102 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.26M, up from 5,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.96 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Mkt (ITOT) by 38,279 shares to 18,605 shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 19,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,319 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This a Better Midstream Stock Than Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Provides Notice of Series 3 Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 12,000 shares to 16,331 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust holds 25,545 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 249,995 shares stake. Cortland Associates Inc Mo accumulated 0.09% or 10,993 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 47,221 shares stake. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northeast Investment Management stated it has 67,818 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 125,832 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co invested in 0.42% or 88,589 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 7,968 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holdg reported 4,210 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 91,763 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 554,203 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 63,812 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 234,734 shares.