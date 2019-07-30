As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut by $380,534 Its Position; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $30.65 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 3.84 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 769,413 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 165,777 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,120 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Llc owns 1.57M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 8,459 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 351,484 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr invested in 318 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Glenview State Bank Trust Dept reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Zacks Inv Management holds 777,786 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 1.20 million shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 53,786 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was made by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares to 31,216 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested in 5,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Baltimore invested in 50,995 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). California Employees Retirement System invested in 643,810 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% or 5,729 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 9,150 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management has invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moody Bankshares Division accumulated 65,764 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.11% or 30,542 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,274 shares. Marsico Mngmt Llc reported 387,501 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,580 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd owns 0.63% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12,000 shares. 1,616 are owned by Linscomb & Williams.