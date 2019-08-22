As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Cut Stake by $500,829; Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake Has Boosted by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 10,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 534,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70 million, down from 545,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 413,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, up from 406,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 12.33 million shares traded or 94.07% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

