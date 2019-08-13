As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding; Jlb & Associates Maintains Position in Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $11.82 during the last trading session, reaching $469.85. About 36,608 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 4.26 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 583,452 shares. 5,873 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Company. Dubuque Fincl Bank & invested in 11,997 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 15,357 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 345 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,719 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mackay Shields Lc owns 248,881 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.13% or 46,225 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Verus Fin Partners Incorporated invested in 4,624 shares. Capital invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ajo Lp holds 0.01% or 34,110 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Continues to Fall: When Will the Bleeding Stop? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett on how he makes deal – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Jul 12, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.