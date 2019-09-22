As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Parthenon Has Decreased Its Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $62.79 Billion

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54M shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 478,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $917.60 billion, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 315,050 shares. 34,353 are owned by Tealwood Asset Inc. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 38,353 shares. Vontobel Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Company accumulated 1,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lifeplan Fin Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 160 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 9,260 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2.02M shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 22,918 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Agf Investments America has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 0.89% stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1.37% stake. Maryland Cap Mngmt owns 121,757 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust Com has invested 2.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First State Bank reported 2.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.7% or 912,734 shares. Schmidt P J Invest invested in 2.2% or 58,023 shares. Waratah Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,005 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.43M shares. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Company holds 32,084 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 211,760 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).