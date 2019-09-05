As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Northstar Group Trimmed Its Position by $371,420; Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 175,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 615,205 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 2.03M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.72M for 8.72 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares to 16,577 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares to 68,751 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn owns 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7.12M shares. 2.11M are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. City Holdings reported 0.01% stake. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 9,924 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,963 shares. Ancora Ltd Com owns 5,606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 929,747 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability owns 142,778 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas invested in 4.03% or 128,256 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.1% or 300,674 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.42M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Personal reported 11,901 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arvest State Bank Division has 0.94% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

