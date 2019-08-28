As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Bank Of The West Lifted by $427,819 Its Holding; As Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Shares Declined, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 24,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 75,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52M, down from 99,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $629.55. About 14,424 shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 36,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 99 buys, and 0 sales for $4.67 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $36,711.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,317 shares to 32,317 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 29,041 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $52.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.