As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted by $401,506 Its Stake; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $438,840 as Valuation Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 6.29 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 0.03% or 220,346 shares. 7,892 were reported by Coastline Tru. 6,205 were accumulated by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc. Earnest Prtnrs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,211 shares. Smith Moore reported 5,556 shares. First Republic Management has 593,048 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 1.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.95 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America holds 0.03% or 4,164 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.11% or 1.08 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,130 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 7,838 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dana Investment Advisors invested in 346,546 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 90,504 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Corp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Exchange Management owns 8,356 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Howard Cap Management reported 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 25,775 were accumulated by First Merchants Corporation. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 568,494 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 1.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 30,400 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 18,288 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 18,035 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management reported 21,496 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 607,207 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,936 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap Inc. 196,826 were accumulated by Cibc World. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 25,466 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.92 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.