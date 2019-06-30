As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Decreased Its Stake by $3.30 Million; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Position by $495,708

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 31,422 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.