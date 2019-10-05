As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut Its Holding by $1.18 Million; Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Shares Were Volatile While Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 127,059 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 801,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, down from 928,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crawford & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 16,006 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 31/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD seeks candidates for supervisor election on Aug. 31; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO – REAFFIRMING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Crawford & Company Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRD.B); 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Rev $298.8M; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q EPS 30c; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q Rev $273.1M; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees FY18 EPS 78c-EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.03 FOR CRD-A AND $0.05 FOR CRD-B

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 22,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 135,736 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 158,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 29,000 shares to 317,279 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 78,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,520 shares to 381,080 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset North America invested in 0.3% or 62,733 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 1.57 million shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 7,882 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 1.14 million shares. Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cambridge Tru has 91,618 shares. Art Advisors holds 0.41% or 135,800 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 214,603 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 163,765 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Haverford Tru Comm reported 13,207 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd invested in 241,901 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 88,792 are owned by Allen Investment Limited Com. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

