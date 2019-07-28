As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Holding; Truenorth Stake In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Increased

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 68.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,530 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 12,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 94,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.22 million, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 7,968 shares. Schroder Inv Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 130,381 shares. Atlanta Company L L C reported 1.22 million shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.46% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.13M shares. First LP owns 1.08M shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 47,941 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 56 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Greylin Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 4,780 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4,246 are owned by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Grassi Investment Management reported 4,100 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co holds 824 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.38% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 17,248 shares. 99,500 were accumulated by Art Advsr Limited Com.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 249,100 shares to 357,900 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 304,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..