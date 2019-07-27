As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $401,506 Its Holding; As Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Shares Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $865,328

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 54,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 983,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, up from 929,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.84 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/C2gYm7qmgj Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GkMgy4; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Oversto; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Rev $445.3M; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company owns 2,081 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sns Limited Liability Company holds 5,913 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Connor Clark And Lunn Limited holds 310,154 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 42,017 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Stifel owns 859,204 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company has 12,263 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 280,954 shares. 5,774 were accumulated by Schaller Inv Group Inc. M&R Mngmt owns 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,862 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 33 shares. 7.12 million are owned by Boston Partners. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 26,594 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “tZERO Subsidiary Launches Cryptocurrency Mobile App ( $OSTK) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overstock.com CEO defends sale of shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock may sell retail unit; shares fall 1.1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% or 1,867 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,436 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 306,173 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Swift Run Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 23,414 shares in its portfolio. Oz Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 1.05 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,495 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 44,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 75,226 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 59,042 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 114,605 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,872 activity. On Saturday, February 2 Corbus Barclay F sold $13,163 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 750 shares.