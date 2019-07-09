As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Has Increased Holding by $504,553; Tieton Capital Management Holding in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Has Upped by $356,675

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 57,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 66,013 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 10,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,411 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 123,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 3.10 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 8,660 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 918,095 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Research Mngmt Com reported 9,112 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 175,805 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 1.99M shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 75,946 shares. Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,375 shares. Adirondack Rech And Management holds 7,950 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 358,945 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd has 1.74% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fil accumulated 42,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Net has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 10,170 shares to 734 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 5,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 29,094 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.05% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.94M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 6,150 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,317 shares. Citigroup holds 34,468 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 31,498 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Axa accumulated 27,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 438,564 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 115,217 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 10,467 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 7,600 shares.

