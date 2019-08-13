As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Northstar Group Has Lowered by $371,420 Its Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $62.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 5.11M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 137,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 603,117 shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,395 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 4,800 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bokf Na invested in 19,900 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.13% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 1,600 shares. Bb&T Limited Co reported 20,566 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 5,450 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Lc reported 0.74% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Telemus Capital Ltd reported 7,835 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,261 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Co invested in 6,500 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 428 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares to 12.88M shares, valued at $535.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

