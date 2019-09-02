As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Cls Investments Lowered by $386,400 Its Holding; Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Holding

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 7,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2,998 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory holds 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,882 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 2.32 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 283,595 shares. Moreover, Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 440,000 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability holds 184,755 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.27% or 3.57 million shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial Ser owns 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,141 shares. Laurion Capital Lp reported 2.04M shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,898 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 3.29% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 4,915 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,306 shares. Carlson Lp reported 182,300 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 2.27% stake. Boys Arnold And Co has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $887.67M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Invts Etfs by 28,021 shares to 71,842 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).