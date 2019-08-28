As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.34 Million; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Boosted Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $694,340

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $612.61. About 176,613 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 27,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.57 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.20M, down from 5.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 79,560 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $163.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,730 shares to 21,770 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,750 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).