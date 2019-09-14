As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital International Has Lifted Its Position; Leavell Investment Management Has Raised Its At&T Com New (T) Position by $389,532

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 138.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 115,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 199,329 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, up from 83,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Corp Com New (T) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 99,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 87,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mngmt reported 1.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 0.88% or 85,160 shares. Fairfield Bush, a Connecticut-based fund reported 66,488 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 2.22M were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Shine Invest Advisory invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bainco Interest Invsts owns 79,163 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Gp Inc has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&R Capital accumulated 1% or 132,089 shares. Lynch Assocs In holds 0.79% or 72,588 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Interocean Lc owns 35,265 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,650 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,760 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

