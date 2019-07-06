As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Position; Cabot Wealth Management Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position by $3.53 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 651,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.44 million, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares to 215,436 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $808.39M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 106,692 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $131.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 142,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).