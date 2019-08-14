As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $423,164; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 8,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 55,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 46,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 190,603 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 47,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 134,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 181,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 54,523 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,900 shares to 7,201 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,892 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested in 0.04% or 9,319 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has 170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 95,940 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 174,381 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 0% or 200 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 21,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Creative Planning holds 18,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 93,567 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,049 shares stake. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 42,895 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moors And Cabot reported 6,048 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 85,696 were reported by Old Bancshares In. Fjarde Ap accumulated 113,659 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 75,800 shares to 77,622 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 22,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,118 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).