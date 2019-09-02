As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Raised Holding; As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shares Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Its Holding

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 10,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 35,034 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 24,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 20,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 451,920 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71 million, down from 472,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 329,078 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank holds 6,982 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 3,600 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.06M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 1.89M shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 1.16 million shares. Pacific Inv stated it has 27,771 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lifeplan has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 101,168 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 4,212 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Illinois-based Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Argent Tru Com holds 0.23% or 43,289 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn owns 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,838 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il owns 200,529 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 14,294 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,770 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $71.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Is a Buy After a Solid Third Quarter – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “RRSP Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy CIBC (USA) Before Thursday’s Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Add CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock to a Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “U.S.-China Trade War Turning to Currency War: What Should Stock Investors Do? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 06, 2019.