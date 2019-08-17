As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Putnam Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Increased by Apg Asset Management Us Inc

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.16% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 6.10 million shares traded or 551.32% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 111,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.49M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 4.35M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock or 1,955 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $539.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 163,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 50 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 43,294 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.27% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Endeavour Capital Advsrs Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 289,046 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 47,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,544 shares. 167,964 were reported by Raymond James Ser Advsrs. 20,546 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Fred Alger Management invested in 19,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Heitman Real Est Limited stated it has 649,915 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 3.59 million shares. Westfield Management LP invested in 298,715 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

