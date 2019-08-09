As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $323,204; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.39 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 3.10M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 17,877 shares. Cambridge stated it has 435,241 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 9,111 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability Co has 10,731 shares. M Kraus & holds 0.21% or 6,055 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86M shares. Diligent Limited has 6,175 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 215,501 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington invested in 319,462 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,718 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 2.01M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 89,631 shares to 243,970 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44,312 shares to 253,651 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.