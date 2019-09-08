As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted by $308,357 Its Position; Advisor Partners Cut Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $330,750; Shares Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is up 33.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 171,727 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 165,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $135.11 million for 71.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gp Inc invested in 368 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,743 shares in its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsrs Inc reported 0.3% stake. Svcs Automobile Association has 435,893 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wafra Incorporated owns 337,461 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 260 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Miracle Mile Ltd has 0.43% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 116,350 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associates has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4,543 shares. Park Circle owns 3,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0.18% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 707,105 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 51,292 shares to 83,973 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Left-for-Dead Stocks to Buy As They Come Back to Life – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, Intel, and Activision – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,061 shares to 67,754 shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,086 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/06: (DOCU) (GCO) (TNAV) Higher (DOMO) (MDLZ) (PD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Com holds 40,183 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. First Business Svcs Inc reported 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Howard invested in 17,583 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 84,429 shares. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tarbox Family Office reported 2,822 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability owns 34,648 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amer Inv owns 41,576 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.31% or 63,140 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has invested 1.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Com Of Vermont reported 0.56% stake. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi has 0.72% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 566,741 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.