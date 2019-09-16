As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Lowered by $769,189 Its Position; Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $421,540 as Share Price Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 14,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 342,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, down from 357,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd reported 133,295 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.78% or 75,935 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Inc reported 10,369 shares stake. Bar Harbor Ser reported 43,185 shares stake. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 266,992 shares. Brinker Inc reported 110,274 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 20,059 shares. Tdam Usa reported 10,078 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,752 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.81% or 1.31M shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 71,151 shares. 76,003 are owned by S&Co. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 113,728 shares. Country Bank & Trust owns 248 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 60,947 shares to 885,295 shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 93,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.