As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Miles Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shares Rose, Mig Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 333,477 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 169.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 23,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 37,145 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 13,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54 million shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 3.33 million shares. Conning reported 25,465 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 12,615 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 6,707 shares. Legal & General Public stated it has 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 364 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 7.57 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank reported 11,442 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co accumulated 122,468 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc invested in 0.14% or 19,809 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,461 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smith Moore has 5,565 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 22,961 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.