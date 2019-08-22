As Mondelez International Class A (APEI) Stock Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holding by $9.48 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc Class A (APEI) by 1898.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 105,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.44% . The institutional investor held 111,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 5,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 37,815 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 160,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11M, up from 918,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 302,015 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold APEI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,205 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,829 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 12,544 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 24,715 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 11,317 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 1,868 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 979 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 13,686 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Millennium Management Lc reported 114,332 shares stake. Invesco invested in 103,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 219,054 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 11,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 474 shares in its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (IWD) by 22,397 shares to 3,103 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retrophin Inc by 151,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 13,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.15% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tarbox Family Office reported 429 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 63,803 shares. Private Advisor Limited Co owns 87,581 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 291,055 are owned by Sei Investments Communications. Blair William Communications Il owns 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 12,763 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 6,024 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com owns 0.26% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 490,817 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Eaton Vance has 47,163 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward has invested 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,599 shares to 314,382 shares, valued at $112.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,681 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

