As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Rbo & Co Has Cut Its Position by $3.22 Million; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 231,338 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45,603 shares to 309,699 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

