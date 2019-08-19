As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Rbo & Co Decreased Holding by $3.22 Million; Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Cut Its Stake

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 77,191 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, down from 80,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.6. About 1.46 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 2.80M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 392,246 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 11,120 shares. At Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,246 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 11.08M shares. Amer Incorporated owns 573,678 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 192,453 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 0.07% or 5,884 shares. Regions Corporation owns 159,421 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1.13M were accumulated by Cibc World Markets Corp. Cortland Associate Mo reported 10,993 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability holds 2.48% or 269,073 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 2.28% stake. Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 46,570 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.27% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Essex Fincl Svcs holds 0.09% or 5,647 shares in its portfolio.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares to 155,928 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.35 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Front Door Inc by 89,183 shares to 157,994 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).