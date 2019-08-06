As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rbo & Co Trimmed Its Position by $3.22 Million; Caredx (CDNA) Position Has Raised by Driehaus Capital Management Llc

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 765,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 753,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.40% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 1.12M shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 9.49 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 108,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millrace Asset Grp Inc Inc invested in 1% or 37,600 shares. Meeder Asset holds 6,072 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd reported 376,884 shares. Qs Invsts Llc reported 67,950 shares. 45,132 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. 16,036 are held by Armstrong Henry H Associates. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 12,758 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 360,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 65,244 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 206,234 shares. Gagnon Ltd owns 1.09 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Redwood Ltd Com reported 0.82% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 16,093 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 3,715 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Holdings by 330,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.06% or 40,406 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Ct reported 2.87M shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 19,645 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communication owns 7,677 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 9,587 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com holds 142,778 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 4.30 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 198,713 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.29% or 853,091 shares. 5.57 million are held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,050 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 2.5% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

