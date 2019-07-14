As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Rbo & Co Has Cut Its Stake; Passport Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ)

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.71M shares traded or 253.99% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 129,611 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 596 shares. Ballentine Lc holds 0.01% or 4,889 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) invested 0.59% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Innovations, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,119 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23,346 shares. Brookstone Cap accumulated 9,026 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership owns 156,777 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 20,898 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 2.11 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 24,772 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated. Voya Llc holds 3.06 million shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).