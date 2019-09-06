As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Rbo & Co Cut Holding; Oakbrook Investments Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 639.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 38,997 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 5,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 1.50 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 3.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.48% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ci Invs holds 2.78 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. America First Investment Advisors Lc has 1,150 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.4% or 73,038 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. M&T Savings Bank Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Us National Bank De owns 884,342 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Advsr Limited Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Usa Financial Portformulas holds 128,256 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 850 shares. Mercer Advisers stated it has 7,379 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 2.76% or 2.87M shares. Opus Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 6,890 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Company Inc holds 0.13% or 7,677 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.56 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Llc stated it has 7,061 shares. Enterprise Ser holds 0.28% or 7,598 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 28,398 shares. Diversified Communication invested in 4,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 465,234 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,188 shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,712 are owned by Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru. Moreover, Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,128 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co. Carderock Capital, Maryland-based fund reported 1,585 shares. Fairview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,681 shares. Kempen Cap Nv accumulated 1,087 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15,610 shares to 17,480 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,774 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

