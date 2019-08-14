As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.22 Million; Iberiabank (IBKC) Holder Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 2.48 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 2,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 27,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 93,850 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 249 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01% or 737,500 shares. 587,681 are owned by Prio Wealth Lp. Commerce Comml Bank reported 1.13M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Co has 1.74% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 48,374 shares. 62,246 are owned by Jacobs Ca. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inr Advisory Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 41,702 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 9,924 are held by Webster Bancshares N A. Pinebridge LP invested in 2,103 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.23M are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,211 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. KOERNER JOHN E III bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530. $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by Maples Ricky E. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR also sold $77,614 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 212,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 4,690 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 611,067 shares. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). D E Shaw & Co has 129,578 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 8,635 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.7% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). State Street Corporation owns 2.00 million shares. 30,914 are held by Mackay Shields. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 85,022 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.55M shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 22,437 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 110,388 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 270,296 shares in its portfolio. Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 67,370 shares to 85,870 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 94,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Iberiabank (IBKC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 18, 2018.