As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.22 Million; As Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.62M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 12.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.29 million, up from 11.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 8.58 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,777 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. 1.54 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Adirondack Research And Mgmt accumulated 7,950 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Horizon Invs invested in 71,642 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.42% stake. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 0.93% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Morgan Stanley has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort LP stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.33% or 4.65 million shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 201,495 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Co holds 12,903 shares. Cls Invs Ltd holds 2,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 73,921 shares.

