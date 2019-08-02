As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Rbo & Co Has Trimmed by $3.22 Million Its Stake; Springbok Capital Management Lowered Its Genworth Finl (Call) (GNW) Holding by $402,000

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 196,058 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Call) (GNW) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 80,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 200 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 80,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.1156 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7944. About 212,775 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 280,954 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 192,453 shares in its portfolio. Marco Mngmt Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,719 shares. Boys Arnold And accumulated 5,095 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,398 shares stake. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Interocean Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 621,793 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd holds 1.34% or 176,401 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 663,187 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1,708 were reported by Security Trust. First Tru reported 11,679 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 4.30M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mckinley Lc Delaware invested in 1.13% or 314,784 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,977 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 358,175 shares. Lpl Limited Com reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Vanguard Group invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 90,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 129,466 shares. World Asset has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 281,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Put) (NYSE:LLY) by 24,900 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth -5.4% after posting Q4 adjusted operating loss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth, Oceanwide extend merger pact to March 15 – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.