As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Rbo & Co Lowered Stake; Serengeti Asset Management LP Stake In Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Was Has Upped

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 4.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 53.82% or $18.9 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 6.96M shares traded or 685.66% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 F-Rated Stocks That Could Break Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

