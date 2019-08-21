As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Rbo & Co Decreased Holding by $3.22 Million; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Value Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Position by $354,200

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 16,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 294,943 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 1.34M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84 million for 17.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 109,902 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $23.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 259,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) reported 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 240 shares. 1,063 were reported by Fort Lp. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nordea Invest Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 5,994 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.03% or 61,666 shares. Private Capital Incorporated reported 34,775 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 1,980 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Counselors accumulated 15,332 shares. Hrt Limited Company owns 2,603 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has 152,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 153,628 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares to 155,928 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.