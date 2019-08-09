As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rbo & Co Decreased Its Holding; Regions Finl New (RF) Share Price Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed by $19.11 Million Its Position

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 10.12M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,150 are held by Guyasuta. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 274,926 shares. Timber Creek Lc has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 36,520 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wade G W owns 5,526 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 133,411 shares. 199,000 are owned by Bp Pcl. Boyar Asset holds 2.65% or 70,560 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc has 57,244 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 162,056 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 337,000 shares. First Advsrs LP invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,532 shares. 859,204 are held by Stifel Finance Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.20M shares. Thomas White Limited invested in 99,420 shares. 28.22 million were reported by Lsv Asset. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has 1,392 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dupont Mgmt accumulated 392,349 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 63,333 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 12,218 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 23,714 were reported by Lynch And Associate In. First Western Capital Mngmt Company accumulated 17,273 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Profund Llc has 25,787 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors accumulated 272,755 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 478,865 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).