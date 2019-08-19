As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Upped Holding; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increases Stake in Concho Res (CXO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 85,366 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 60,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 362,791 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 9,948 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 109,033 shares to 354,596 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 13,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 426,776 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.21% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 73,060 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund stated it has 54,440 shares. Harvey Cap Inc holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Veritable LP stated it has 2,342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 201,899 were reported by Td Asset. Peconic Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 22,500 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 9 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 56,018 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Fincl Gp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 93,897 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by HARPER JACK F, worth $654,000 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of stock.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.