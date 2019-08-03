As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Market Value Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Increased by $888,251 Its Stake; National Investment Services Has Decreased Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $989,334

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 337,091 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 22,844 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

