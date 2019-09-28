As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Share Value Rose, Park West Asset Management Has Raised by $722,106 Its Position; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Savant Capital Decreased Its Stake by $516,180

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 2.86 million shares traded or 65.05% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 17,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.00 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 37,455 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 14,393 shares to 75,057 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1.