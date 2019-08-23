As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.26 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Position In Brown (BF.B) Was Boosted

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 52,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.02 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 10,134 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 225,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 177,402 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Partners reported 0.22% stake. Venator Capital Mgmt reported 2.84% stake. Prudential Financial accumulated 24,832 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 495 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 146,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp reported 8,605 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 7,357 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 33,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 128,065 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 93 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 67,573 shares.

Analysts await Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MCRI’s profit will be $10.83 million for 18.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 23,700 shares to 648,700 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gambling Stock Roundup: MGM & LVS’ Q2 Picture Disappoints, MLCO & MCRI Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.